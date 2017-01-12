Canadian-Australian Artist NeeQ Share...

Canadian-Australian Artist NeeQ Shares New Music Video For His Single 'All About Me'

Montreal native NeeQ has released his latest video for his new single "All About Me." The video was filmed in Sydney, Australia and can currently be viewed in its entirety at the Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes website .

Australia

