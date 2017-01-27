Bush Nippers tackle inland water safety as drowning death rate rises across Australia
Bush Nippers from Orange are travelling to the coast to improve their water safety skills as rural Australia grapples with an alarming number of deaths on inland waterways. Seventy-five people died from inland waterway accidents between July 2015 and June 2016, 12 more than died at the beach in the same period.
