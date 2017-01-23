Bruce Springsteen talks Trump and touring, on first night of Australian jaunt
Bruce Springsteen, who kicked off his latest Australian tour in Perth on Sunday night, proclaims his band will form part of the "resistance" against Donald Trump. Springsteen has been a critic of many Republican presidents over the years, and in this sense, Mr Trump is no different.
