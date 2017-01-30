Bruce Springsteen slams Trump's 'Musl...

Bruce Springsteen slams Trump's 'Muslim ban' onstage in Australia

Read more: Washington Times

Bruce Springsteen used a break between songs Monday night to criticize President Trump 's executive order restricting immigration from several predominantly Muslim nations. Performing in Adelaide, Australia, The Boss segued to his 2006 song "American Land" by commenting on Mr. Trump 's so-called "Muslim ban," which indefinitely bans Syrian refugees and temporarily prevents immigrants from Sudan, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Libya and Somalia from entering the U.S. "Tonight we want to add our voices to the thousands of Americans who are protesting at airports around our country - the Muslim ban and the detention of foreign nationals and refugees," Mr. Springsteen , 67, told the crowd.

Australia

