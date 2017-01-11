Blue Mountain Anzac services to go ahead

The RSL is pleased several Anzac Day marches in the NSW Blue Mountains region won't be cancelled after a row erupted over who would pay security costs. It was announced on Wednesday that marches in four towns - Katoomba, Blackheath, Springwood and Glenbrook - had been cancelled because RSL groups said they could not afford to pay for the anti-terrorism measures required by police and the state government.

