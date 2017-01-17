Australia's AGL lines up funding for $340 mln wind farm
Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
