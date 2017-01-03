Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts 'a bit simple' to call...

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts 'a...

15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

An Australian senator's call for immigration controls on Kiwis to be reviewed in response to a UN resolution on Israeli settlements is "absolutely nuts", Labour says. Kelvin Davis, who as Labour's Corrections spokesman has campaigned against deportations of New Zealand citizens from Australia, said One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts was "a bit simple" whose time in politics is "denying a village somewhere in Australia of its idiot".

