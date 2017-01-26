Australian Pork Pie actress Ashleigh ...

Australian Pork Pie actress Ashleigh Cummings had no idea it was one...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

It is a hot January afternoon and we are seated in the shade of the Auckland Domain cafA© surrounded by fat, cheeky sparrows that have come for our sandwich and cake crumbs - and anything else they can get their beaks on. Most customers shoo away the birds from their teacups and saucers but not Ashleigh Cummings, the very lovely, 24-year-old Australian star of Pork Pie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother's torment: Why my son took his life 5 hr JSERVE 1
Why are white people the most retarded and leas... (May '13) Fri Bleh 24
News Thousands march demanding change to Australia D... Thu Frenchie 5
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... Jan 25 Gael 5
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Jan 25 Gael 7
News UPDATE 1-Trump's health nominee says has no pla... Jan 25 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Where can you drink in public on Australia Day? Jan 25 InFOOlectually Ch... 2
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,657 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC