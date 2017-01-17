Australian politics suffering from nationwide short-termism
Only two of the leaders at the state, territory or federal level have been in office for more than three years: and the short-termed nature of modern politics is worrying some who used to hold the top jobs. This week Mike Baird resigned as New South Wales Premier after serving just two years and nine months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are white people the most retarded and leas... (May '13)
|Thu
|Tatyana Lewis
|23
|Abused girl shot, dimembered stepfather (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Concerned
|11
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Wed
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Wana trade nudes? (Jun '13)
|Jan 18
|jeff
|7
|why are arabs so racist against non arabs? (Jun '13)
|Jan 16
|Meow101
|22
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|Jan 14
|Jesse
|4
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Jan 14
|Jesse
|6
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC