Australian PM says not sure how many refugees US will accept
In this May 8, 2016 file photo, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. Turnbull said Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 that U.S. President Donald Trump had agreed during a weekend telephone conversation to keep an Obama administration promise to resettle an undisclosed number of mostly Muslim refugees held on the impoverished nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea.
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Intelligent Design vs. Evolution: Evolution win... (Oct '09)
|4 hr
|Anigma
|16,142
|Malcolm Turnbull refuses to detail his donation...
|9 hr
|Dutch expat
|1
|America is dealing with this, Civil rights
|17 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Quebec mosque shooting : 'Bashir al-Taweed' and...
|Tue
|InFOOlectually Ch...
|3
|Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10)
|Tue
|Phart Like Ya Mea...
|28
|Child care workers threatened to cut off boy's ... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Johnson Phartings...
|229
|I want to Seduce My mother in law (Oct '12)
|Tue
|Whatshedontknow
|41
