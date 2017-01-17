Australian Music Prize pits legend ag...

Australian Music Prize pits legend against 'scummy punk' upstarts

The Sydney Morning Herald

An album forged from grief by an internationally renowned songwriter, a record made for $1000 by self-described "scummy little punks", and a sonically complex hip-hop album more than 15 years in the making will compete for this year's prestigious Australian Music Prize. The Shortlist for the 12th AMP, whose prize of $30,000 makes it the country's richest cash reward for an album, features nine acts almost as diverse as the Australian music industry, voted on by a panel of judges drawn from fellow artists, broadcasters, retailers and critics.

Australia

