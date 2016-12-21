Australian murderer questioned after cellmate fatally bashed with sandwich press
A grandfather who murdered his wife and two grandchildren in central NSW is being questioned by police after his cellmate was bashed to death inside Sydney's Long Bay Correctional Complex. John Walsh, 77, is being interviewed over the fatal attack on convicted killer Frank Townsend, 72, at 11pm on Monday.
