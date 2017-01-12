Australian man Robert Xie guilty of family killings

Robert Xie killed brother-in-law Min Lin, Mr Lin's wife Lily, their sons Henry, 12, and Terry, 9, and Mrs Lin's sister Irene, in a crime that shocked Australia in 2009. The New South Wales Supreme Court heard evidence Xie, 53, resented Mr Lin, 45, because he was perceived as the better businessman within the extended family.

