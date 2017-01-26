Australian leader says Trump agrees to accept refugees
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull comments on a deal with the United States accepting refugees from Australia at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|antifa notes (january 30, 2017) : Reclaim Austr...
|3 hr
|The FOO
|2
|Australians affected by Trump's travel ban
|4 hr
|Dutch expat
|1
|Australia's Sex Party says proposed bong ban ra... (Oct '11)
|Sun
|makolovrat
|25
|Mother's torment: Why my son took his life
|Sat
|JSERVE
|1
|Why are white people the most retarded and leas... (May '13)
|Fri
|Bleh
|24
|Thousands march demanding change to Australia D...
|Jan 26
|Frenchie
|5
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|Jan 25
|Gael
|5
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC