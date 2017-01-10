Australian futsal players picked up s...

Australian futsal players picked up sport by accident

Courtney Jackson, 16, and her sister Kayla, 13, are budding soccer players, but tried futsal to retain fitness during the off-season on the advice of their coach due to the similarity between the sports. The sisters said they never intended to take the sport seriously and were shocked when emails notified them of their selection into the Australian squads.

Australia

