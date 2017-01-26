Australian Diamonds down New Zealand Silver Ferns in Durban
Duban: The Diamonds have continued their dominance of New Zealand's Silver Ferns with a 57-50 win in the quad series opener in Durban.Caitlin Thwaites scored 35 points on 90 per cent shooting for the Australians as they got off to a flying start, netting the first four goals, and from where they were never headed at any break. Plays of the Week From amazing tennis to NFL finals touchdowns, these are the most exciting, silly and downright crazy plays in the sporting world this week.
