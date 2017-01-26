Australian Diamonds down New Zealand ...

Australian Diamonds down New Zealand Silver Ferns in Durban

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Duban: The Diamonds have continued their dominance of New Zealand's Silver Ferns with a 57-50 win in the quad series opener in Durban.Caitlin Thwaites scored 35 points on 90 per cent shooting for the Australians as they got off to a flying start, netting the first four goals, and from where they were never headed at any break. Plays of the Week From amazing tennis to NFL finals touchdowns, these are the most exciting, silly and downright crazy plays in the sporting world this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia's Sex Party says proposed bong ban ra... (Oct '11) 16 hr makolovrat 25
News Mother's torment: Why my son took his life Sat JSERVE 1
Why are white people the most retarded and leas... (May '13) Fri Bleh 24
News Thousands march demanding change to Australia D... Jan 26 Frenchie 5
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... Jan 25 Gael 5
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Jan 25 Gael 7
News UPDATE 1-Trump's health nominee says has no pla... Jan 25 Baptistism by Proxy 1
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,377,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC