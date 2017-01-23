Australia to increase protection of critical infrastructure assets
Jan 23 The Australian government on Monday said it would establish a new Critical Infrastructure Centre to protect key national infrastructure from sabotage, espionage and coercion. The centre, which will develop national security risk assessments and register critical assets, is being established as the government has taken an increasingly protectionist stance on foreign ownership of electricity and port assets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melbourne rampage accused set to face charges
|16 hr
|Foo
|1
|'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn...
|Sun
|Realist
|2
|ACT Government urged to trump up $100 million f...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|1
|Do chinese/oriental girls have tight vagina? (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|Awesome guy
|27
|Why are white people the most retarded and leas... (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Tatyana Lewis
|23
|Abused girl shot, dimembered stepfather (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|Concerned
|11
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Jan 18
|tony briar mitchell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC