Australia scrambles to heal military rift with Indonesia
Australia scrambled to calm tensions with Indonesia on Thursday, promising that an investigation was nearly complete into an alleged insult of Indonesian state ideology that prompted Indonesia to suspend military cooperation with its neighbor. The exact cause of the rift between the two allies remained slightly murky one day after Indonesia's announcement of the suspension took officials in Canberra by surprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|1 hr
|Deaney
|5
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|1 hr
|Deaney
|2
|Where to get 420? In Melbourne
|3 hr
|Capeo
|6
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in P...
|3 hr
|Zach
|4
|Weed in maroubra (May '13)
|3 hr
|Capeo
|8
|Yugoslavians are not WOGS. Get it right (Oct '14)
|21 hr
|DaveyFromChi
|9
|Where to get Quality Wee d / Hashes in Melbourne
|Wed
|Lorenzo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC