Australia police probe firearms death...

Australia police probe firearms death during making of hip hop video

13 hrs ago

Australian police talk outside a bar as they investigate whether live firearms were used in the filming of a music video during which an actor was fatally wounded in the chest in Brisbane, Australia, January 23, 2017. AAP/Richard Wainwright/via Australian police are investigating the death of an actor who suffered chest wounds from firearms used on the set of a music video on Monday, as media said the man was accidentally shot.

Australia

