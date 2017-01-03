Australia offers financial support for crippled Alcoa aluminium plant
Jan 9 The Australian government has offered "substantial" financial support to help repair Alcoa Corp's aluminium smelter in Victoria that was crippled last month by a state-wide blackout, government ministers said on Monday. The outage, which caused molten aluminium to solidify, disrupted some production at the 300,000-tonnes-per-year Portland smelter and raised questions about the facility's long-term future.
