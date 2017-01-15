Australia, Japan commit to trade partnership US opposes
MELBOURNE, Australia: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have committed to strengthen defense ties and pursue one of the world's largest trade deals -- the Trans-Pacific Partnership -- under threat by United States President-elect Donald Trump's vow to withdraw from it. Late Saturday afternoon, Turnbull and Abe met at Australia's official prime ministerial residence in Sydney, Kirribilli House, to discuss trade and strengthen ties within the Asia-Pacific region, in the face of what their countries consider an increasingly assertive China in the South China Sea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|Sat
|Jesse
|4
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Sat
|Jesse
|6
|Entertainment- 'Crocodile Hunter' Widow Settles... (May '08)
|Jan 11
|Ricky Richmond
|6
|Newton-John to Walk the Great Wall of China for... (Mar '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|2
|Would-be Australian Santa imprisoned for child ... (Dec '06)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|17
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Where to get 420? In Melbourne
|Jan 11
|Tariq
|7
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC