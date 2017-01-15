Australia, Japan commit to trade partnership US opposes

MELBOURNE, Australia: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have committed to strengthen defense ties and pursue one of the world's largest trade deals -- the Trans-Pacific Partnership -- under threat by United States President-elect Donald Trump's vow to withdraw from it. Late Saturday afternoon, Turnbull and Abe met at Australia's official prime ministerial residence in Sydney, Kirribilli House, to discuss trade and strengthen ties within the Asia-Pacific region, in the face of what their countries consider an increasingly assertive China in the South China Sea.

