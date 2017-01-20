Australia has retreated into a 'delus...

Australia has retreated into a 'delusionary mental bubble of self-interest'

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Age

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are white people the most retarded and leas... (May '13) 16 hr Tatyana Lewis 23
News Abused girl shot, dimembered stepfather (Sep '12) Wed Concerned 11
News Scorching summer swelter hits southeast Wed tony briar mitchell 1
Wana trade nudes? (Jun '13) Wed jeff 7
why are arabs so racist against non arabs? (Jun '13) Jan 16 Meow101 22
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... Jan 14 Jesse 4
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Jan 14 Jesse 6
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,009 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC