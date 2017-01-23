Australia: Five confirmed dead as Bourke St. tragedy grips Melbourne CBD
Police and emergency services personnel are seen after a car deliberately ploughed into pedestrians at Bourke St. Mall in central Melbourne, Australia, Jan 20, 2017. Source: Reuters/Edgar Su FIVE people including a three-month-old baby have now been confirmed dead in the aftermath of horrific events that took place in Melbourne, Australia's second most populous city, last Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melbourne rampage accused set to face charges
|23 hr
|Foo
|1
|'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn...
|Sun
|Realist
|2
|ACT Government urged to trump up $100 million f...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|1
|Do chinese/oriental girls have tight vagina? (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|Awesome guy
|27
|Why are white people the most retarded and leas... (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Tatyana Lewis
|23
|Abused girl shot, dimembered stepfather (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|Concerned
|11
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Jan 18
|tony briar mitchell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC