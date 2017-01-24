Australia Day: let's agree to disagre...

Australia Day: let's agree to disagree on the date

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Age

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. This Australia Day I'll be watching out for brown snakes and bushfires, waiting for the annual fly-over of black cockatoos and the hatching of the rufous fantail's eggs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull... 33 min BuildTheWall 1
News The Latest: Price says vaccines don't cause autism 4 hr FAKE NEWS 1
News Melbourne rampage accused set to face charges 5 hr Foo 4
News 'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn... Jan 22 Realist 2
News ACT Government urged to trump up $100 million f... Jan 21 donald J W Trump 1
Do chinese/oriental girls have tight vagina? (Nov '10) Jan 21 Awesome guy 27
Why are white people the most retarded and leas... (May '13) Jan 19 Tatyana Lewis 23
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,855 • Total comments across all topics: 278,221,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC