Australia Day Ad Showing Girls in Hijabs Removed After Outcry
A billboard advertising Australia Day celebrations that featured an image of two hijab-wearing Muslim girls in front of the Australian flag has been removed from its site in Melbourne, after sparking a social media backlash. The digital sign featured a rolling set of images promoting a festival celebrating Australia's national day, the Australian Associated Press reports.
