Australia Day Ad Showing Girls in Hij...

Australia Day Ad Showing Girls in Hijabs Removed After Outcry

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Time

A billboard advertising Australia Day celebrations that featured an image of two hijab-wearing Muslim girls in front of the Australian flag has been removed from its site in Melbourne, after sparking a social media backlash. The digital sign featured a rolling set of images promoting a festival celebrating Australia's national day, the Australian Associated Press reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abused girl shot, dimembered stepfather (Sep '12) 3 hr Concerned 11
News Scorching summer swelter hits southeast 4 hr tony briar mitchell 1
Wana trade nudes? (Jun '13) 12 hr jeff 7
why are arabs so racist against non arabs? (Jun '13) Mon Meow101 22
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... Jan 14 Jesse 4
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Jan 14 Jesse 6
News Entertainment- 'Crocodile Hunter' Widow Settles... (May '08) Jan 11 Ricky Richmond 6
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,040,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC