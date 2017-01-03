Australia, Canada, brights spots for jeweller Michael Hill
Kim Kardashian is photographed in 2010 wearing a 22 carat diamond ring with the jewellery company's founder, Sir Michael Hill. Shares in Michael Hill International gained 2.8 per cent after the jeweller said same-store sales grew 2.5 per cent in December despite "choppy" macro conditions and higher than usual competitor discounting in Australia and Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Werr...
|Mon
|Georgis
|1
|Police find 300 kilograms of pseudoephedrine in...
|Mon
|Poopenov
|1
|'Muesli queen'
|Mon
|Poopenov
|1
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|ALittleLost
|60
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|Sun
|Gate
|2
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Sun
|Howard Mark
|4
|Sundance Film Festival puts faith in Australian...
|Sun
|NEUR kool aid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC