Australia bans non-prescription codei...

Australia bans non-prescription codeine to fight opioid crisis

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New Scientist

Australia has become the latest country to ban over-the-counter sales of medications containing the opioid painkiller codeine. The new regulation, which will come into effect on 1 February 2018, is hoped to halt the rise in codeine-related deaths, which have more than doubled in Australia since 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) 2 hr Farside 57
Free porn movies- have a look (Apr '11) 6 hr KING 4
Weed in maroubra (May '13) 9 hr Marshall 5
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... 9 hr Marshall 2
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) 14 hr Proud2BeChinese 44
Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12) 18 hr Jasmine 9
News Knife-wielding cat-nappers on the loose in Aust... Sun Lassie 1
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,562 • Total comments across all topics: 277,571,004

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC