Aurizon hit by $321m impairments, cha...

Aurizon hit by $321m impairments, charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Rail operator Aurizon has taken a $321 million hit from writedowns and charges but has maintained its full-year guidance for underlying earnings. Aurizon has written down the value of its container freight operations by $162 million after its trading performance in the first half of 2017 financial year failed to meet expectations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News antifa notes (january 30, 2017) : Reclaim Austr... 1 hr Frenchie 4
News Australians affected by Trump's travel ban 13 hr Dutch expat 1
News Australia's Sex Party says proposed bong ban ra... (Oct '11) Sun makolovrat 25
News Mother's torment: Why my son took his life Sat JSERVE 1
Why are white people the most retarded and leas... (May '13) Jan 27 Bleh 24
News Thousands march demanding change to Australia D... Jan 26 Frenchie 5
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... Jan 25 Gael 5
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,785 • Total comments across all topics: 278,409,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC