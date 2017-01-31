As gangs killed gay men for sport, a hostilea police ruled deaths accidents or suicides
There are 2 comments on the The Miami Herald story from Monday, titled As gangs killed gay men for sport, a hostilea police ruled deaths accidents or suicides.
Steve Johnson takes a ferry in Sydney on Dec. 7, 2016, to the site of his brother Scott's death in 1988. Australian authorities are reviewing the deaths of 88 men between 1976 and 2000 to determine whether they should be classified as anti-gay hate crimes.
“It's Time. . .”
Since: Jun 13
18,872
New Holland
#1 Yesterday
THAT'S HIDEOUS!!!
#3 11 hrs ago
The groups of homophobes probably included a copper or two. How else could the perpetrators have gotten away with it for so long, after the fact indolence of the police as a department or not?
