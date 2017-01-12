Artist Dacchi Dang uses the collectio...

Artist Dacchi Dang uses the collections of Australian War Memorial in Canberra to create new work

Dacchi Dang was just 16 when he left his hometown of Saigon, folding himself into an 11-metre fishing boat and set sail for Malaysia in 1982. With him were his two sisters, his brother and around 135 others, all crammed like sardines in the hold of a boat designed to carry four or five people, and all looking for a better life outside war-torn Vietnam.

