Ararat Live back with Australian musi...

Ararat Live back with Australian music star

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Ararat Advertiser

PLAYING BLUES: Nick Charles will perform the first Ararat Live show at the Ararat Hotel on Wednesday, February 1. He will be supported by fellow Australian Kyle Taylor. Australian Nick Charles will open Ararat Live's first show for 2017 with supporting musician Kyle Taylor on February 1. The pair will be performing at Ararat Hotel's Red Room from 8pm to start the year with folk and jazz performances..

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ararat Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... 1 hr Gate 3
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... 1 hr Howard Mark 6
News Sundance Film Festival puts faith in Australian... 7 hr NEUR kool aid 1
Poll Which race is the laziest? (Nov '10) 11 hr euthanize the slu... 319
I want to Seduce My mother in law (Oct '12) 12 hr Joey love 40
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now 22 hr Patrick Gilbride 1
News Australia's weather map is wrong Sat Tony Abbott 4
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,898 • Total comments across all topics: 277,728,287

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC