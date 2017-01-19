Ararat Live back with Australian music star

PLAYING BLUES: Nick Charles will perform the first Ararat Live show at the Ararat Hotel on Wednesday, February 1. He will be supported by fellow Australian Kyle Taylor. Australian Nick Charles will open Ararat Live's first show for 2017 with supporting musician Kyle Taylor on February 1. The pair will be performing at Ararat Hotel's Red Room from 8pm to start the year with folk and jazz performances..

