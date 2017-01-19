Ararat Live back with Australian music star
PLAYING BLUES: Nick Charles will perform the first Ararat Live show at the Ararat Hotel on Wednesday, February 1. He will be supported by fellow Australian Kyle Taylor. Australian Nick Charles will open Ararat Live's first show for 2017 with supporting musician Kyle Taylor on February 1. The pair will be performing at Ararat Hotel's Red Room from 8pm to start the year with folk and jazz performances..
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ararat Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|1 hr
|Gate
|3
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|1 hr
|Howard Mark
|6
|Sundance Film Festival puts faith in Australian...
|7 hr
|NEUR kool aid
|1
|Which race is the laziest? (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|euthanize the slu...
|319
|I want to Seduce My mother in law (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|Joey love
|40
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|22 hr
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Sat
|Tony Abbott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC