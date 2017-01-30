There are on the Slackbastard story from 6 hrs ago, titled antifa notes (january 30, 2017) : Reclaim Australia, Michael Holt, Richard Spencer. In it, Slackbastard reports that:

On Australia/Invasion/Survival Day, Dennis Huts of the United Patriots Front organised a small gathering of meatheads to protest the fact that Fremantle council had re-scheduled its nationalist celebrations for January 29. It attracted around 40-50 whingers. On Sunday, January 29, a group of perhaps as many as 80 or 90 bigots gathered at Martin place in Sydney in order to rail 'against everything from Muslims to "leftard Marxists", "fake news" and "feminazis".'

