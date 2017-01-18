Anti-racism campaigners want to put Australian Muslim girls back on a billboard for Australia Day
Anti-racism campaigners have started a crowdfunding project for an Australia Day billboard advertisement featuring Australian Muslims, after backlash to a billboard showing two girls in hijab led to its removal. The photograph used for the billboard, which advertised an Australia Day event in Melbourne's Kings Domain Gardens, was taken at last year's Australia Day event at Docklands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why are arabs so racist against non arabs? (Jun '13)
|23 hr
|Meow101
|22
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert...
|Jan 14
|Jesse
|4
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Jan 14
|Jesse
|6
|Entertainment- 'Crocodile Hunter' Widow Settles... (May '08)
|Jan 11
|Ricky Richmond
|6
|Newton-John to Walk the Great Wall of China for... (Mar '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|2
|Would-be Australian Santa imprisoned for child ... (Dec '06)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|17
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC