Alan Langdon and daughter found alive in Australia
Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon the pair had been found alive in Ulladulla, a coastal town in New South Wales, Australia. Langdon, 49, and 6-year-old Que set sail from Kawhia Harbour in the Waikato on December 17. They had not been seen or heard from since.
