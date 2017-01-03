Alan Langdon and daughter found alive...

Alan Langdon and daughter found alive in Australia

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon the pair had been found alive in Ulladulla, a coastal town in New South Wales, Australia. Langdon, 49, and 6-year-old Que set sail from Kawhia Harbour in the Waikato on December 17. They had not been seen or heard from since.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia's Indigenous Rhythms and Cultural Roo... 8 hr Foo - The Enigma 2
India smells like my arse (Jan '10) 9 hr Mean Spirits 133
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Werr... Mon Georgis 1
News Police find 300 kilograms of pseudoephedrine in... Mon Poopenov 1
News 'Muesli queen' Mon Poopenov 1
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) Sun ALittleLost 60
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Pert... Sun Gate 2
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,803,471

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC