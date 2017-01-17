Actor killed while filming music vide...

Actor killed while filming music video in Australia

49 min ago

Queensland state police Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said the man died at a bar in the city of Brisbane while filming a scene that involved several firearms. Although police refused to confirm the name of the band, it was reported to be Australian hip-hop duo Bliss n Eso, who were not believed to have been on set at the time.

Australia

