Actor killed while filming music video in Australia
Queensland state police Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said the man died at a bar in the city of Brisbane while filming a scene that involved several firearms. Although police refused to confirm the name of the band, it was reported to be Australian hip-hop duo Bliss n Eso, who were not believed to have been on set at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melbourne rampage accused set to face charges
|2 hr
|Foo
|1
|'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn...
|Sun
|Realist
|2
|ACT Government urged to trump up $100 million f...
|Sat
|donald J W Trump
|1
|Do chinese/oriental girls have tight vagina? (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Awesome guy
|27
|Why are white people the most retarded and leas... (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Tatyana Lewis
|23
|Abused girl shot, dimembered stepfather (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|Concerned
|11
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Jan 18
|tony briar mitchell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC