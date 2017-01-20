'Absolutely devastating': Retired Australian couple lose...

A 43-day voyage next month from Singapore to Malaysia and Myanmar, and across the Indian Ocean on a luxury cruise liner to South Africa via the Maldives, Seychelles, Mauritius, Reunion Island and Madagascar. As part of their A$37,000 "Grand Indian Ocean" package, the couple had business-class air fares from Sydney to Singapore, and a return flight home from Cape Town in South Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.