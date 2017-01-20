Aaron Finch accepts axing from Australiaa s ODI side for Pakistan series
Sydney [Australia]: Explosive Australian batter Aaron Finch, who has been axed from the squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series against Pakistan , has admitted that nobody but himself is to be blamed for his omission from the team. Finch, along with experienced Australian batsman George Bailey have been sidelined for the ODI series against Pakistan, while uncapped fast bowler Billy Stanlake and Chris Lynn have been included in the 16-man line-up.
