'A lot of them are in shock': $58m Australian powerball win ...

Queensland's Department of Education could be on the lookout for new staff after 21 members of a 35-strong team shared in an $55 million Australian Powerball jackpot. understood some of the winners only found out about the win when they arrived for work at 1 William Street in Brisbane on Friday morning.

