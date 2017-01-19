3 killed, 20 hurt after car strikes pedestrians in Melbourne
Police and emergency services gather at the scene after a car is believed to have hit pedestrians in Bourke Street Mall in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Several pedestrians were injured after being struck by a car in Australia's second-largest city on Friday, prompting a major police operation as officials told the public to stay away from the area.
