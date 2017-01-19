19yo dead, four teens injured in head-on crash near Narooma
A teenager has been killed and another is in a critical condition after a horrific head-on collision on Saturday. A teenage woman has been killed and four other teens injured in a head-on collision near Narooma on Saturday afternoon.
