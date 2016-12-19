Woman's unborn child killed in crash

16 hrs ago Read more: The Mercury

QUEENSLAND'S horror holiday road toll has continued overnight after a traffic crash has left a pregnant woman fighting for her life, but her unborn child has passed away. It is understood the woman was travelling on Booral Road at 6.45pm on Christmas Eve when a Mitsubishi Sedan struck the side of a van travelling northbound which caused it to lose control and veer into the woman's path.

