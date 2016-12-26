Why sacking Peter Dutton should be at...

Why sacking Peter Dutton should be at the top of Australia's New Year's resolutions list

2 hrs ago

These were among the final words of 27-year-old Sudanese refugee and victim of Australia's asylum seeker policy, Faysal Ishak Ahmed, who, after begging for treatment for months, suffered a seizure and fall on Manus Island on December 21. He died in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Saturday. He joins, amongst others, Reza Berati who was 23 when he was beaten to death during a riot , and Hamid Khazaei who died of septicemia a few weeks after a foot wound he suffered became infected .

Australia

