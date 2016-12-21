Wet weather puts Australian wine in good stead for late 2017 vintage
A wet winter and a cool spring has Australia well placed for another strong wine vintage-albeit a little later than in recent years. Grape growers across Australia say the wet winter and spring has given vines a good base for a strong growing season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Technology.
Comments
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Australian Liberty Alliance (Jan '15)
|28 min
|mr natural
|18
|Trump's pick for HHS Secretary traded medical s...
|33 min
|Mikey
|9
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Adelaide
|56 min
|420Santa
|1
|'Tis the season of the social smoker
|5 hr
|JUST DIE ALREADY
|3
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Fri
|Foo - the cock
|4
|Australia's disabled children at risk of being ...
|Dec 22
|Dutch
|1
|Hello Aussies
|Dec 21
|me and my dawg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC