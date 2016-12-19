U.S. Tom Price (R-GA) (R) arrives at a...
Senate Democrats said Friday they will scrutinize the health industry stock trades of President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, saying they want to ensure that Rep. Tom Price didn't break insider trading laws while sitting on a major health care subcommittee. The Georgia Republican's trades over the past four years will be front and center in his confirmation battle, according to a senior Democratic aide, who told CNN his party will try to determine if Price violated the Stock Act, a 2013 law designed to ensure lawmakers don't profit on private data they get through their official work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|5 hr
|Einsatzgruppen
|9
|ismaili dating site | ismaili singles meetup | ...
|9 hr
|Abdul
|1
|White Women and Body Odor (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Slick guy
|77
|Asians that think they are white and try to act... (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Chuck
|41
|I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12)
|Sat
|TomatoMike
|12
|The Australian Liberty Alliance (Jan '15)
|Sat
|mr natural
|18
|Trump's pick for HHS Secretary traded medical s...
|Sat
|Mikey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC