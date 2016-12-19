U.S. Tom Price (R-GA) (R) arrives at a...

Senate Democrats said Friday they will scrutinize the health industry stock trades of President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, saying they want to ensure that Rep. Tom Price didn't break insider trading laws while sitting on a major health care subcommittee. The Georgia Republican's trades over the past four years will be front and center in his confirmation battle, according to a senior Democratic aide, who told CNN his party will try to determine if Price violated the Stock Act, a 2013 law designed to ensure lawmakers don't profit on private data they get through their official work.

