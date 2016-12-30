Traffic queues for kilometres on NSW coast due to fire, holidaymakers
Cars have queued for more than 10 kilometres along parts of the NSW coast as holidaymakers travel from Sydney to popular holiday destinations. Just after 10am on Tuesday, traffic snaked for 11 kilometres on the Hume Highway at Douglas Park, south-west of Campbelltown.
