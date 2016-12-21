Time running out to contain fire ant ...

Time running out to contain fire ant infestation in Australia

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Jandals, barbecue and trips to the park could be a thing of the past if urgent action isn't taken to put a lid on the spread of Australia's most destructive invasive insect, experts have warned. After 15 years and A$330 million spent on eradication efforts, authorities have been unable to stop the spread of the fire ant, a vicious and aggressive pest which has wreaked havoc on large areas of the US, China and Taiwan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Australian Liberty Alliance (Jan '15) 27 min mr natural 18
News Trump's pick for HHS Secretary traded medical s... 32 min Mikey 9
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Adelaide 56 min 420Santa 1
News 'Tis the season of the social smoker 5 hr JUST DIE ALREADY 3
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... Fri Foo - the cock 4
News Australia's disabled children at risk of being ... Dec 22 Dutch 1
Hello Aussies Dec 21 me and my dawg 1
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,435

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC