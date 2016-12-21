Time running out to contain fire ant infestation in Australia
Jandals, barbecue and trips to the park could be a thing of the past if urgent action isn't taken to put a lid on the spread of Australia's most destructive invasive insect, experts have warned. After 15 years and A$330 million spent on eradication efforts, authorities have been unable to stop the spread of the fire ant, a vicious and aggressive pest which has wreaked havoc on large areas of the US, China and Taiwan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Australian Liberty Alliance (Jan '15)
|27 min
|mr natural
|18
|Trump's pick for HHS Secretary traded medical s...
|32 min
|Mikey
|9
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Adelaide
|56 min
|420Santa
|1
|'Tis the season of the social smoker
|5 hr
|JUST DIE ALREADY
|3
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Fri
|Foo - the cock
|4
|Australia's disabled children at risk of being ...
|Dec 22
|Dutch
|1
|Hello Aussies
|Dec 21
|me and my dawg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC