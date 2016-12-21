Time running out to contain fire ant infestation in Australia

Jandals, barbecue and trips to the park could be a thing of the past if urgent action isn't taken to put a lid on the spread of Australia's most destructive invasive insect, experts have warned. After 15 years and A$330 million spent on eradication efforts, authorities have been unable to stop the spread of the fire ant, a vicious and aggressive pest which has wreaked havoc on large areas of the US, China and Taiwan.

