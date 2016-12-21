The Latest: New York police say every...

The Latest: New York police say everyone should feel safe

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

New York City's police commissioner says more than 7,000 officers are working to secure the city for New Year's Eve. Commissioner James O'Neill says everyone should feel safe, especially in Times Square, where hundreds of thousands of revelers gather to watch the crystal ball drop and ring in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knife-wielding cat-nappers on the loose in Aust... 22 hr Lassie 1
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Sat Katzenjammas 2
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) Sat Karan 55
Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14) Fri Herassed 37
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in P... Fri Rick 2
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Dec 29 Harvey 1
Australia pros and cons Dec 29 Skipslayer 2
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,652 • Total comments across all topics: 277,524,425

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC