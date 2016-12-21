The Latest: New York police say everyone should feel safe
New York City's police commissioner says more than 7,000 officers are working to secure the city for New Year's Eve. Commissioner James O'Neill says everyone should feel safe, especially in Times Square, where hundreds of thousands of revelers gather to watch the crystal ball drop and ring in 2017.
