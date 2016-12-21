TAO Group to hire 600 employees for LA area
TAO Group , a New York-based company that develops, owns and operates restaurants, casino-style lounges and a variety of other entertainment venues, plans to hire 600 employees in advance of its entry into the Los Angeles area, the company announced Monday. The company will be opening four venues, all in a one-block area at Selma Avenue and North Cahuenga Blvd. in Hollywood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Australian Liberty Alliance (Jan '15)
|27 min
|mr natural
|18
|Trump's pick for HHS Secretary traded medical s...
|33 min
|Mikey
|9
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Adelaide
|56 min
|420Santa
|1
|'Tis the season of the social smoker
|5 hr
|JUST DIE ALREADY
|3
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Fri
|Foo - the cock
|4
|Australia's disabled children at risk of being ...
|Dec 22
|Dutch
|1
|Hello Aussies
|Dec 21
|me and my dawg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC