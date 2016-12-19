Sydney weather: hot and humid for western Sydney and west of NSW
The west of New South Wales will be hit by higher temperatures in the coming days before cooling off midweek, as a hot air mass moves towards Sydney. As the tropical low sweeping through Western Australia gets close, a heatwave will move from Broken Hill and Wentworth in the far west of NSW through to the central tablelands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's pick for HHS Secretary traded medical s...
|3 hr
|Lickz4003
|10
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|11 hr
|Skipslayer
|5
|White Women and Body Odor (Jul '09)
|17 hr
|Slick guy
|77
|Asians that think they are white and try to act... (Aug '11)
|18 hr
|Chuck
|41
|I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|TomatoMike
|12
|The Australian Liberty Alliance (Jan '15)
|Sat
|mr natural
|18
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Adelaide
|Sat
|420Santa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC