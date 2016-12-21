Singapore, Australia 'committed' to building new military training facilities in Queensland
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Defence and Australia's Department of Defence "remain committed" to implementing a Memorandum of Understanding to expand Singapore Armed Forces training facilities in Queensland, Australia, MINDEF said on Tuesday . Australian media have said farmers living near Townsville are unhappy over the land acquisition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melbourne's new Bible belt where politics swing...
|12 hr
|Dutchie
|3
|Australia is not important country-too irrelevant (Jan '13)
|15 hr
|Dave
|8
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Mon
|Foo
|12
|I can't wait for the day white people become ex... (May '13)
|Mon
|Jack of all Cultures
|177
|How to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in New...
|Mon
|Marshall
|2
|Would you star in a Granny Porn Movie? (Jan '15)
|Mon
|paul
|3
|ismaili dating site | ismaili singles meetup | ...
|Sun
|Abdul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC