Singapore, Australia 'committed' to building new military training facilities in Queensland

21 hrs ago

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Defence and Australia's Department of Defence "remain committed" to implementing a Memorandum of Understanding to expand Singapore Armed Forces training facilities in Queensland, Australia, MINDEF said on Tuesday . Australian media have said farmers living near Townsville are unhappy over the land acquisition.

